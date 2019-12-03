US should pay $130bn fine to Iranian citizens for financial damages

Gholam Hossein Esmaeili stressed that the order follows over 360 complaints against the US, stressing that the cases were taken to the court by the Iranian citizens, not the government.

The spokesman noted that the public and the local courts have ruled that the US government should pay a total of $130 billion in damages to the plaintiffs affected by the US’ direct crimes against the Iranian nation.

He urged the Iranian Foreign Ministry to cooperate with the Judiciary in following the case as the verdicts should be enforced at the international level.

In October 2018, Iran’s vice president for legal affairs, Laya Joneidi, called on all Iranian government organizations, private sector companies, medical institutions, physicians, patients and individuals to compile a record of the cases of US violation of the International Court of Justice’s ruling which had ordered Washington to lift bans on the free export of medicine to Iran.

She had emphasized that the ICJ’s ruling on Iran’s lawsuit against the US for breaching the 1955 Treaty of Amity and re-imposing sanctions was binding. Her comments came after the ICJ found that assurances offered by Washington in August 2018 that it would do its best to ensure sanctions would not affect humanitarian conditions were “not adequate to address fully the humanitarian and safety concerns raised” by Iran.

MNA/TASNIM2151945