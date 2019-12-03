Iranian President forms committee to survey recent riots

The committee which consists of Interior Minister, Judiciary Minister and Vice President for Legal Affairs is obligated by the President to study social, legal, and economic aspects of the issue besides making efforts to find ways to compensate for the losses. The report should be prepared and handed over to the President as soon as possible.

During the recent unrest in the country, which followed the government's decision to substantially increase the price of gasoline, some foreign-backed rioters tried to inflict damages on citizens.