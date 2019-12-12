SNSC chief confirms enemy-hatched ‘killing plots’ around Tehran

He made the remarks in his visit to the western cities of Tehran province on Thursday and during the meeting with the families of those killed in the recent unrest following the hike in gasoline prices.

While commiserating with the bereaved families, Shamkhani said that government officials and authorities will make their utmost efforts to alleviate the suffering of the families.

More than 85 percent of victims of the recent unrest in cities of Tehran province had not taken part in any of the protests and had been killed with non-organizational warm and cold weapons in a very suspicious manner, secretary of SNSC said, highlighting that this confirms that some adversaries had carried out "killing plots".

As governor generals have been tasked with investigating the relevant cases, he called on all governor general across the country to take necessary measures in order to compensate the damages incurred to the people due to the special emphasis of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and also special powers delegated by the President to the governor generals.

