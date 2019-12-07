Iran has a special place in transportation of region: Azeri official

Akif Mustafayev, National Secretary of Azerbaijan in the IGC Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) made the remarks on the sidelines of a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on the TRACECA in Azerbaijan Republic in an interview with IRNA.

He said that Iran is taking part in the TRACECA development plan while participating in the completion of the North-South Corridor within the framework of TRACECA and it is one of the active members of the plan, adding that the US sanctions have not prevented Iran from widespread participation in the plan.

According to Mustafayev, currently, the countries of the region, including Iran, are discussing a new plan to launch the North-South Corridor in order to transfer consignments from the Persian Gulf through Iran, Azerbaijan, and Georgia to Europe.

He further said that as many as 13 countries are participating in the corridor, adding that many infrastructure projects in the field of transportation in the region, including in Azerbaijan, are being implemented.

He also said that participating in the TRACECA has also contributed to the strengthening of cooperation and communications of between countries who are active in the plan.

KI/IRN83584595