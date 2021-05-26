Tabriz-Jolfa train to be connected to Yerevan, Tbilisi

The Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great special importance to cooperation and interaction with neighboring countries, the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development said, referring to his 2-days visit to Armenia.

Also, Armenia's relations with the Islamic Republic have always been stable, showing special trust towards Iranians, Mohammad Eslami said.

He went on to say, “During this trip, good meetings and negotiations were held between the officials of the two countries, and three documents were signed between the two sides.”

According to Eslami, the export of technical engineering services and joint investment in the field of road construction, highways, railways, construction of bridges and tunnels, and establishment of logistics centers has been among the most important issues between the two sides.

With respect to the tripartite memorandum between Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan after the recent events, efforts are being made to connect the Tabriz-Jolfa train to Yerevan and Tbilisi via Nakhchivan, he also said.

A Memorandum of Understanding signed between The Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran (RAI) and Armenia, which will have a significant impact on the Jolfa county, he added.

It is noteworthy that he visited different parts of the Norduz crossing border and emphasized the development of this terminal to accelerate international transportation.

RHM/5220944