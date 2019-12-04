Russia warns against attempts to draw Iraq into confrontation with Iran

"We are worried over the possible negative impact on the political situation in Iraq as a result of attempts to fan tensions around Iran," Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Iraq, according to TASS.

"Attempts to draw that country into a regional confrontation destabilize the situation inside Iraq," he stressed. "Iraq has the right to build and develop normal relations with its neighbors. No one has the right to undermine these relations."

Protests have been held across Iraq since early October when people took to the streets driven by deteriorating living conditions, high unemployment among the youth and corruption. The protesters demand government resignation and early parliamentary elections.

MNA/PR