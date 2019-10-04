  1. Economy
Iran’s envoy to Iraq visits 13th Erbil Intl. Fair 2019

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi visited Erbil International Fair 2019 on Thursday.

On the sidelines of his visit to the fair, Masjedi held talks with managers of Iranian exhibitors and was briefed on the latest activities of Iranian companies in Iraqi market.

In this meeting, representatives of Iranian firms exchanged their viewpoints about their activities in Iraqi market in the fields of transport, customs, standard and marketing.

Moreover, those active in the economic sector of Iraqi’s KRG (Kurdistan Regional Government) held talks with CEOs and representatives of Iranian companies.

