  1. Economy
3 December 2019 - 14:07

Home appliance production on upward trajectory in 7 months

Home appliance production on upward trajectory in 7 months

TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – Statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade indicate that 684,200 sets of refrigerator-freezer were manufactured in the country in the seven months of the current year (March 21 - Oct. 22), showing a 9.4 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In the same period, 579,600 evaporated water coolers were manufactured in Iran, showing a 3.8 percent growth.

Moreover, 354,300 washing machines were manufactured in the seven months of the current Iranian fiscal year, registering a 13.1 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Earlier, Secretary of Iranian Association of Audiovisual Appliances announced that production volume of television will exceed one million sets by the yearend, based on which, it will experience a 15 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

MNA/IRN83578563

News Code 152977

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News