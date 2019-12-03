Home appliance production on upward trajectory in 7 months

In the same period, 579,600 evaporated water coolers were manufactured in Iran, showing a 3.8 percent growth.

Moreover, 354,300 washing machines were manufactured in the seven months of the current Iranian fiscal year, registering a 13.1 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Earlier, Secretary of Iranian Association of Audiovisual Appliances announced that production volume of television will exceed one million sets by the yearend, based on which, it will experience a 15 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

MNA/IRN83578563