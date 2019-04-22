$903mn worth of FDI approved in mineral, industrial sectors in 10 months

This volume of foreign investment was made in a number of 60 minerals, industrial and trade projects.

According to this report, total volume of investment attracted in 12 months of the last Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2018) in industrial mineral and trade projects hit $2,801,200,000.

Head of Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran (OIETAI) Ahmad Jamali expounded on the latest situation of attraction of foreign direct investment and said, “more FDI was attracted in the industrial sector in such a way that a number of 150 projects, valued at $3.5 billion, have been approved by the Foreign Investment Board directly since the beginning of the current year (started Mar. 21, 2019) up to the present time.”

MA/IRN83286459