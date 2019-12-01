Registration of candidates for parliamentary election begins across the country

Minister of Interior Rahmani Fazli issued on Sunday morning the permission to begin the process of registering candidates. Applicants can apply for the registration until Saturday, Dec. 7 in their cities' governorates.

According to estimates, some 7,000 individuals will register across the country, said Deputy Interior Minister Jamal Aref on Saturday. Reformists, Principalists, and independents will probably constitute 26%, 33%, and 40% of the whole candidates respectively, he said in a press conference.

Also, midterm elections of the Assembly of Experts will be held in five provinces of Tehran (3 representatives), North Khorasan (1 rep.), Khorasan Razavi (1 rep.), Qom (1 rep.), and Fars (1 rep.) concurrent with the parliamentary election.

The election for the 11th Majlis (Parliament) will be held on February 21 across the country.

MAH/4784603