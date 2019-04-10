  1. Iran
Taking another step forward, US will be distressed: Rouhani

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – “The US knows that if it takes another step forward, it will suffer great distress,” Iranian President Hasan Rouhani said in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“As the Prime minister of the Zionist regime announced, the US' act of announcing IRGC a terrorist group has been done due to their demand i.e. all the US' crimes and law-breaking acts have been done to make a specific person win the presidential election in the occupied territories,” Rouhani said.

He also added that “if US officials are trying to create conflicts among Iranians, they should know that they are making a big mistake. The relation between Iranian nation and IRGC has always been warm and the US act has made it even closer.”

“The enemies have ended in failure in the region and put the blame on IRGC. They are angry and take unreasonable measures,” Rouhani said.

“Broadcasting propaganda they want to pose a psychological and economic pressure on the Iranian nation and want to suggest that they are able to separate the nations in the region from Iran but there is no doubt that Iran’s regional relations with the governments and nations will boost,” Rouhani said.

Calling the US source of cruelty, corruption and terrorism in the region, he added that “today, the Iranian nation is capable of making its way through major world powers and overcoming the obstacles.”

