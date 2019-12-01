Leader calls for qualified candidates in next parliamentary elections

Teaching a class of advanced Islamic Jurisprudence (kharej–e Fiqh) this morning, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, criticized the enrollment of individuals who are not qualified for representing the people, stressing that only qualified individuals should enrol for the next parliamentary elections, which are going to be held early next year.

The Leader invoked several Hadiths from the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to stress the need for necessary skills and qualifications that lawmakers need to obtain.

The next round of the country's parliamentary elections will be held in February 2020.

