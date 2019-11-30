'The Warden' wins at 9th ICAPFF

Javidi’s film has won the special award of the student jury at 9th edition of ICAPFF in competition with 7 other titles from countries, including Austria, Tunisia, France, Hungary, Qatar, Lebanon, Slovakia, Belgium, and Algeria.

The story of the 'The Warden' is set in the 1960s in southern Iran. It is about Nemat Jahed (Navid Mohammadzadeh), an authoritarian prison warden who is promoted to chief of police, but the timing of the promotion comes as he is assigned the task of transferring prisoners to a new building. While they are evacuating the old building, which is supposed to be turned into an airport, an inmate goes missing. This turn of events threatens his promotion and sends him on a wild search to find the missing inmate before his superiors find out.

The 9th edition of the International Crime and Punishment Film Festival (ICAPFF) was held on22-28 November at the Ph.D. Hall of Istanbul University. "Justice in the Virtual World" was the main theme of the academic program this year.

