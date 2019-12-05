Iran hosts 6.7 million foreign tourists in 8 months

Mojtaba Karimi made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the Foreign Ministry is ready to facilitate the process of visa issuance for incoming tourists to help boost the growing sector.

The official noted that developing tourism infrastructure, considerable investments in the tourism sector, issuance of the electronic visa and visa waiver for target countries are high on the agenda.

The ministry and Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Organization are holding talks with other countries to lift the visa barriers, he added.

Karimi expressed hope that the country could witness over 7.7 million tourists till the end of the current fiscal.

