25 November 2019 - 16:42

An oil vessel to be put into operation next month: PMO official

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – The Director General of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) for Technical and Engineering Affairs Farhad Montaser Kouhsari revealed the construction of nine service vessels in the country, valued at €112 million.

He made the remarks on Mon. and expounded on the technical and production activities of Ports and Maritime Organization in offshore industrial sector and added, “presently, Ports and Maritime Organization owns 177 different types of vessels.”

The basic repair and maintenance operations of 66 small- and large-scale vessels was conducted in domestic shipbuilding companies in the first eight months of the current year (from March 21 to Nov. 22), he said, adding, “for this purpose, competent companies managed to manufacture parts and equipment required in a way that these companies could save more than 30 percent of foreign currency.”

He further noted that construction operation of nine vessels, valued at €112 million, is underway.

Then, he pointed to organizing Intl. Maritime Industries Exhibition in Tehran on Dec. 15-17 concurrent with Intl. Transport Exhibition and added, “in this exhibition, companies manufacturing parts and equipment of vessels will showcase their latest products and achievements to public view.”

