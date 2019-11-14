Hezbollah deputy chief describes Iran as head of 'resistance axis'

“We recognize the Islamic Republic of Iran as the head of the Axis of Resistance,” Sheikh Naim Qassem told the 33rd International Islamic Unity Conference, which opened in Tehran on Thursday.

He added that all the resistance movements follow the same goal under the guidance of Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Hezbollah deputy noted that unity is the key to conquer the enemies, saying, “Holding the Islamic Unity Conference is one of the wisest moves to reach integrity and unity in the Muslim World.”

The International Islamic Unity Conference, themed “Ummah unity in defending the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” started today with the participation of 350 personalities from 93 countries and will go on till November 16.

The conference is held annually in an effort to lay the ground for stronger unity and solidarity among Muslims and provide solutions for their problems.

