  1. Politics
26 October 2019 - 22:25

Zarif's special assistant meets with Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah spokesman

Zarif's special assistant meets with Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah spokesman

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Senior Assistant to Iran's Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji held a meeting with visiting Spokesman of Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement Mohammed Abdul-Salam in Tehran on Saturday to discuss the latest developments in Yemen.

During the meeting, the Yemeni side detailed the latest political and developments on the ground in Yemen to the Iranian side, and expressed gratitude to the continued political and humanitarian support and stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran in support of the Yemeni nation.

The Iranian diplomat, for his part, pointed to the political efforts and negotiations made by the Islamic Republic of Iran with various countries with regard to the Yemeni issue, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran has spared no efforts to stop the war and bloodshed in the war-torn country.

Khaji also said that Iran has always called for Yemeni-Yemeni talks and an end to the end of the cruel embargo on the Yemeni nation, and accelerating humanitarian aid to the country.

KI/4756782

News Code 151632
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News