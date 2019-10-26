Zarif's special assistant meets with Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah spokesman

During the meeting, the Yemeni side detailed the latest political and developments on the ground in Yemen to the Iranian side, and expressed gratitude to the continued political and humanitarian support and stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran in support of the Yemeni nation.

The Iranian diplomat, for his part, pointed to the political efforts and negotiations made by the Islamic Republic of Iran with various countries with regard to the Yemeni issue, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran has spared no efforts to stop the war and bloodshed in the war-torn country.

Khaji also said that Iran has always called for Yemeni-Yemeni talks and an end to the end of the cruel embargo on the Yemeni nation, and accelerating humanitarian aid to the country.

KI/4756782