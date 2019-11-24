STP among six winners of WSCA 2019

According to the evaluation committee of the WSCA 2019, City Award was presented to the cities which developed global strategies combining projects, initiatives and policy implementations for their citizens.

Presented at a dedicated ceremony on November 20, 2019 in Barcelona, this year the prestigious World Smart City Awards were awarded to seven outstanding proposals selected from a total of 450 entries, including city of Bristol in UK, city of Curitiba in Brazil, city of Montevideo in Uruguay and city of Seoul in Republic of Korea, City of Tehran in Iran.

Smart Tehran is a program to transform Mega-City of Tehran into a more sustainable & livable city with the vision of "A City for Everyone" and focusing on urban innovation, transparency and citizens' engagement.

Smart City Expo World Congress exists in order to empower cities and collectivize urban innovation across the globe. Through promoting social innovation, establishing partnerships and identifying business opportunities, the event is dedicated to creating a better future for cities and their citizens worldwide.

