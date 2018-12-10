2nd Smart Tehran Congress kicks off

The opening ceremony was held with Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, Tehran Mayor Parviz Hanachi, Chairman of Tehran City Council Mohsen Hashemi and some other officials in attendance.

The event is one of the main sections of Smart Tehran Week which started on December 05 with the 1st Smart Tehran Hackathon.

During the two-day conference, 10 different workshops will be held on topics such as smart transportation, urban economy, and health, among others.

Smart Tehran is a program to transform Tehran into a more sustainable & livable smart city for all citizens, businesses, start-ups, public and private sectors. Tehran Municipality’s Information & Communications Technology Organization (TMICTO) launched Smart Tehran program in order to improve public knowledge about “smartness” as a whole and smart city services in particular and also, to localize and facilitate implementing smart city projects.

MAH/IRN83128947