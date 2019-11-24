Industrialized countries welcome investment in Iran

According to the licenses issued in Iran’s Foreign Investment Board in the first half of the current year (Mar. 21 – Sept. 22), some 52 foreign projects, valued at $767 million, were approved in the industrial and mineral sector of the country.

Statistics showed that the Dutch companies made $372 million worth of investment in industrial and mineral sector of the country in the same period and got the lion’s share of foreign investment in Iran, followed by the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Turkey and China respectively.

It should be noted that 32 industrial, mineral and trade projects, valued at $578 million, had been approved in Iran’s Foreign Investment Board in the first half of the last Iranian calendar year (March 21 – Sept. 22).

