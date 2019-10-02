Iran, Turkey agree to step up customs cooperation

At the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) in Tehran, the two countries' customs officials expressed their willingness to cooperate fully in implementing the final phases of agreements on electronic beam, security and facilitating trade.”

They also agreed to create an online border-crossing network and to exchange electronic information on authorized economic operators (AEOs).



The two sides also announced to cooperate in implementing the preferential trade agreement and increasing working hours between customs and border markets.

