  1. Politics
2 October 2019 - 22:00

Iran, Turkey agree to step up customs cooperation

Iran, Turkey agree to step up customs cooperation

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – The customs officials of Iran and Turkey held a meeting in Tehran during which they agreed to take steps to increase and facilitate bilateral trade and reached new agreements on customs cooperation.

At the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) in Tehran, the two countries' customs officials expressed their willingness to cooperate fully in implementing the final phases of agreements on electronic beam, security and facilitating trade.”

They also agreed to create an online border-crossing network and to exchange electronic information on authorized economic operators (AEOs).
 

The two sides also announced to cooperate in implementing the preferential trade agreement and increasing working hours between customs and border markets.

KI/4735526

News Code 150771
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News