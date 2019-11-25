E. Azarbaijan prov.’s foreign trade value up by 42% in seven months

He made the remarks on Mon. in a Working Group session of export promotion in Shabestar, East Azarbaijan province and said, “non-oil export is one of the strategic requirements in the country and province.”

Promotion of exports has been institutionalized in this province in a way that significant growth of foreign trade in this province is a solid evidence for the said claim, he added.

He pointed to setting up export promotion companies as one of the growth components of foreign trade and added, “cooperation of industrial and production companies with one another can materialize most economic objectives of the country appropriately.”

Then, he pointed to Syria’s lucrative market and called on domestic economic agents and entrepreneurs to take advantage of opportunities in this market.

Aminzadeh also pointed to the high economic potentials and capabilities of this city and added, “Shabestar in East Azarbaijan province is one of the important production and export hubs in this province which can boost export activities of this province in the nationwide level.”

MNA/IRN83568184