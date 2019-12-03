Mobile phone penetration at 140% in Iran

The published data shows that in the time span from March 21 to September 22, mobile phone penetration coefficient has stood at 139.70 percent.

As reported, the figure was 113.34 percent during the previous Iranian calendar year 1397 (ending March 20, 2019).

The number of mobile users in 1397 stood at 93.36 million, while the number has increased up to over 116.51 million by the end of the said period.

According to the same report, presently 86.42 percent of roads and railroads in Iran are under the coverage of mobile network.

MNA/ 4787489