The website of 'Iran', i.e. iran-newspaper.com, has been blocked since a few days ago.

Iran Newspaper is continuing its activities at irannewspaper.ir but related legal actions are underway to remove OFAC restriction on the main website.

Launched in 1995, 'Iran' is owned by Islamic Republic News Agency.

In January, US also blocked Iran's Fars News Agency website which had a '.com' domain. The new agency is now operating with a '.ir' domain

MNA/83764214