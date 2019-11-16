Iran's Hadipour wins FISU Gala award

Armin Hadipour was awarded for the rare achievement of three consecutive Universiade gold medals – at Gwangju 2015, Taipei 2017 and Napoli 2019.

South Korean short track speed skater Kim A-lang also received the best female athlete honor, following the double gold won the 24-year-old at Krasnoyarsk 2019.

The fourth edition of the FISU Gala was held in Turin’s Sala Fucine, Italy. It also celebrated the 70th anniversary of the International University Sports Federation in grand style. Representatives from more than 120 member nations were present at the event.

ZZ/4773393