Iran taekwondo wins title at World Martial Arts Masterships

In the final bout, the Iranian team overpowered Russia 26-14 to obtain the title and also to secure 2020 Tokyo Olympics quota where team kyorugi will be held as a test event.

In the group stage, Iran defeated South Korea 28-11 and Chinese Taipei 23-16 to advance to the next round. The team gained a 16-13 victory over Morocco in the semifinal.

Chinese Taipei and Morocco claimed bronze medals of this category.

The Iranian team was comprised of Amir Mohammad Bakhshi, Erfan Nazemi, Kimia Hemmati and Kimia Alizadeh.

The international martial arts competition kicked off in Chungju of North Chungcheong Province, about 150 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Friday for an eight-day run, bringing together about 4,000 martial arts masters and officials from 100 countries worldwide, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Competitions is taking place in a total of 20 non-Western martial arts, including taekwondo, wushu, judo, kendo, muay thai, jujitsu and kickboxing. Dubbed the Martial Arts Olympics, the South Korean government-approved event is also sponsored by the Global Association of International Sports Federation (GAISF).

The Chungju masterships is the second competition held in the central South Korean province, after the first competition was hosted by Cheongju, the capital of the province, about 140 km south of Seoul, in August 2016.

