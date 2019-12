The Iranian representative lost to his Korean opponent in Kyo-don 21-10 at over-80kg at the Russian capital's Dynamo Sports Palace, TehranTimes reported.

He needed a gold medal to secure his place at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Arman Hadipour at under-58kg and Mirhashem Hosseini at under-68kg secured their berths by reaching the semifinals.

Taekwondo first became a full Olympic medal sport at Sydney 2000.

MNA/TT