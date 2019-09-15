  1. Sports
15 September 2019 - 09:18

Iran adds two medals to tally at World Taekwondo Grand Prix

Iran adds two medals to tally at World Taekwondo Grand Prix

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Iranian taekwondo practitioners added one silver and one bronze medal to the team’s tally at 2019 World Taekwondo Grand Prix on Saturday in Japan.

Armin Hadipour settled for the silver medal of men’s -58kg with a defeat against South Korea’s Jang Jun in the final bout. Bronze medals of this category went to Italy’s Vito Dell'Aquila and Adrián Vicente from Spain.

Medal winners of men's -58kg (Photo by World Taekwondo Federation)

Also, in men’s +80kg, Iran’s Sajjad Mardani managed to win a bronze medal despite suffering from a leg injury. South Korea’s Kyo-don snatched gold medal of this weight with a 6-5 victory over Russian Vladislav Larin in the final match.

Medal winners of men's +80kg (Photo by World Taekwondo Federation)

Earlier, Mirhashem Hosseini had won the gold medal of men’s -68kg category in the event.

Top competitors are awarded ranking points towards the World Taekwondo world ranking which could help them qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The prestigious competition was held at the Chiba Port Arena, in Chiba, Japan from September 13 to 15.

MAH/4717895/4717930

News Code 150033

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News