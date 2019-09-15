Iran adds two medals to tally at World Taekwondo Grand Prix

Armin Hadipour settled for the silver medal of men’s -58kg with a defeat against South Korea’s Jang Jun in the final bout. Bronze medals of this category went to Italy’s Vito Dell'Aquila and Adrián Vicente from Spain.

Medal winners of men's -58kg (Photo by World Taekwondo Federation)

Also, in men’s +80kg, Iran’s Sajjad Mardani managed to win a bronze medal despite suffering from a leg injury. South Korea’s Kyo-don snatched gold medal of this weight with a 6-5 victory over Russian Vladislav Larin in the final match.

Medal winners of men's +80kg (Photo by World Taekwondo Federation)

Earlier, Mirhashem Hosseini had won the gold medal of men’s -68kg category in the event.

Top competitors are awarded ranking points towards the World Taekwondo world ranking which could help them qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The prestigious competition was held at the Chiba Port Arena, in Chiba, Japan from September 13 to 15.

MAH/4717895/4717930