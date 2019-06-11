N Khorasan handicraft exports top $120,000

According to Habib Yazdan-Panah, the head of North Khorasan’s ICHHTO Directorate, the real value of the exports exceeds this said number since a big part of the province’s handicrafts are exported through online retails and suitcase trades, which are not tracked by ICHHTO.

“Over 50 types of handicrafts were exported from the province last year. Exports mainly included rugs and traditional clodhoppers."

The official noted that there are over 146,000 handicraft stores and 1,200 active workshops in the province.

North Khorasan is among the most visited places in northeastern Iran. The province boasts 1,000 historical sites and 24 holiday resorts.

The province’s handicrafts and tourism industry have also been helped by its location, situated on the East Asian path leading to Mashhad in Khorasan Razavi province, which attracts almost 20 million people for pilgrimage to the Shrine of Imam Reza (AS) every year.

