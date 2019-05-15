Tehran handicrafts exports exceed $84 million

According to Mohammad Enshaei, the figure shows a 36% growth in revenues in comparison with the year before, when some $62 million worth of handicrafts were exported from the Iranian capital.

Italy, Austria, Germany, France, Russia, Armenia, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea, Iraq, Kuwait and Qatar were the main export destinations for the products during the period.

The exports mainly included traditional glassware, hand-woven products, mosaic and wood carving.

