15 May 2019 - 12:18

Tehran handicrafts exports exceed $84 million

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – A total of $84.12 million worth of handicrafts were exported from Tehran province during the last fiscal year (ended on March 20), a deputy at Tehran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicraft and Tourism Directorate said.

According to Mohammad Enshaei, the figure shows a 36% growth in revenues in comparison with the year before, when some $62 million worth of handicrafts were exported from the Iranian capital.

Italy, Austria, Germany, France, Russia, Armenia, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea, Iraq, Kuwait and Qatar were the main export destinations for the products during the period.

The exports mainly included traditional glassware, hand-woven products, mosaic and wood carving.

