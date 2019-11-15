Iran wins Junior World Kabaddi C'ships

On the final match of the event on Friday, Iran gained a commanding 42-22 victory over Kenya to keep the title at home.

The Iranian team had defeated Thailand, Turkmenistan, and Malaysia in the group stage before overpowering Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh in quarterfinals and semifinals respectively.

Pakistan and Bangladesh jointly received the bronze medal of this event.

The competition was held from Nov. 11 to 15 with the participation of 13 countries. India, a powerhouse in Kabaddi’s world, had not participated in this event.

