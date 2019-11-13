Iran thrashes Malaysia at Junior Kabaddi World Cup

The last match of the first stage of Junior Kabaddi World Cup was held on Wednesday afternoon between Iran and Malaysia and it ended with a 70-29 win for the host country Iran.

With that commanding victory, the Iranian junior team advanced to the quarterfinals against Taiwan tomorrow.

The First-ever Junior Kabaddi World Cup kicked off on 9th November, 2019 in Kish Island, Iran, organized by the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF). The competitions will last until the 15th of November.

Iran, Thailand, Pakistan, Denmark, Bangladesh, China Taipei, Kina and Sri Lanka are teams that will compete in the knock-out stage of quarterfinals on Thursday.

