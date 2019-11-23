Facilitation of trade, a response to counter US sanctions

He made the remarks on Sat. and said, “according to the reports of the Taskforce against Smuggling Goods and Foreign Exchange, efforts taken in line with making trade and business processes smart have been effective.”

In the current situation that the country is facing economic war, it is logical to equip trade and business process with smart systems, he added.

So far, giant steps have been taken in this field, he said, adding, “at the condition that policy of the country is in line with establishing serious relationship with its neighbors, the moves taken over the past years have led to import most products into the country through exports currency.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nahavandian pointed to the necessity of cooperation and interaction of responsible organizations with each other, adding, “it is tried to enhance cooperation and collaboration of organizations in order to overcome economic problems.”

Necessary measures have been taken for the provision of basic commodities in the country and there is no worry about it, he said.

Foreign exchange resources in the country should be used optimally, the vice president added.

MA/4778513