The assailants established a checkpoint near the Rarkan area, where they halted the bus, examined passengers' identity cards, and executed seven individuals from Punjab.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has strongly condemned the attack, labeling it a cowardly act by enemies of peace, Samaa TV reported.

He emphasized that targeting innocent and unarmed civilians is unacceptable and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

