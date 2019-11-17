Iran ready to share scientific experience with other countries: VP Sattari

Referring to the role of science and technology in the development of the country, Sattari said that scientific and cultural exchanges are solid bridges that are not related to the political arena, adding if scientific and technological exchanges expand, the growth and progress will be seen in the country.

The participation of female scholars from Islamic countries is one of the cultural and technological priorities that should be invested in this regard, he added.

Identifying the scientific elite in the Muslim world is of great importance in the exchanges of science and technology, Sattari mentioned.

Western influence is decreasing in the country, he noted, adding that we should invest and support the young experts in Iran in the field of science and technology.

Iran is ready to share its scientific experiences with other countries which has gained in last few decades, Sattari said.

