Russia committed to coop., deepen relation with Iran: Russia's Ryabkov

He made the remarks on Saturday in Moscow on the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference titled Nuclear Energy, Disarmament and Nonproliferation.

Russia is committed to fully cooperating and coordinating with Iran in all fields, as well as developing and deepening these relationships, he said.

Iran and Russia have numerous economic projects in the region, he noted, adding that Russia will continue to develop Iran's infrastructure projects to bring the two countries closer to each other despite US sanctions.

Speaking at the conference, Ryabkov stressed that Russia's relations with Iran will be continued in the nuclear field.

The 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference (The 2019 MNC) was held on November 7-9, 2019.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Director-General of the Department of Arms Control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China Fu Cong were also attended the 2019 MNC.

