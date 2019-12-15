  1. Politics
Rouhani urges new envoy to deepen relations with Russia

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held a meeting on Sunday with the new Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Russian Federation, Kazem Jalali.

The meeting came before Jalali’s departure to Moscow.

President Rouhani referred to the good bilateral and international relations between Tehran and Moscow and wished Ambassador Jalali success in carrying out his responsibilities, according to the website of the President’s office.

He also went on to stress the importance of efforts to introduce the country’s capabilities and potentials to the Russian investors and private and public sectors.

Rouhani emphasized working hard to facilitate and accelerate the implementation of agreements between the two countries and to deepen relations with Moscow, as a friendly and neighbouring country, in all fields of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Jalali presented a report to the President on his country of mission and the state of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation in different fields of mutual interest, stressing his seriousness in developing Tehran-Moscow relations.

