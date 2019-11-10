Enemies afraid of Iran’s influence in region: interior minister

Addressing the public in the western city of Sanandaj on Sunday, Rahmani Fazli said the arrogant powers, led by the US, are using every excuse to put Iran under pressure in a bid to achieve their vicious goals in the region.

“Enemies are seeking dominance over the Middle Eastern countries to seize their oil; therefore, and, in fact, using every excuse, such as modern energies and forbidden technologies to reach their own goals,” he added.

The interior minister was referring to the US’ bullies over Iran’s nuclear program in the past months and its efforts to put Iran under pressure through its economic terrorism, as Washington is worried about Iran's power and influence in the region.

Stressing that overcoming the Islamic Republic in “this right vs. wrong battle” is a dream that will never come true for the enemies, Rahmani Fazli noted that Iran will turn the new threats into great opportunities, just like the past experiences.

“We have used the sanctions as a stage toward victory, and we have self-sufficiency and economic independence in this path,” he added.

