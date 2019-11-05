Iran to increase uranium enrichment level to 5% at Fordow site tomorrow

Speaking on Tuesday evening, hours after the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ordered the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to start gas injection into UF6 centrifuges at the Fordow enrichment facility tomorrow under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the AEOI head said that the level of uranium enrichment will increase to 5% at Fordow in the presence of the IAEA inspectors tomorrow.

He said that there are as many as 1,044 centrifuges installed at Fordow enrichment facility, some of which will become operational again tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Salehi said that it had been decided that there will not be [20%] uranium enrichment at Fordow for the time being but the production of stable isotopes will be carried out there.

The top Iranian nuclear official furthermore added that there is enough 20% enriched uranium stored in the country, while adding that in accordance with the JCPOA 20% enriched uranium could be produced again at the site if the Tehran reactor runs out of fuel.

He further noted that the action tomorrow will be done at the behest of President Rouhani, adding the IAEA had been informed earlier today about the decision in a letter.

Salehi concluded that 5% uranium enrichment and the production of stable isotopes will be done at Fordow tomorrow in the presence of IAEA inspectors.

