Iran to start construction of Sirik powerplant by Russian fund: energy min.

Reza Ardakanian made the remarks on the sidelines of signing ceremony of the affiliated contract between Iranian finance ministry and Russia’s ministry of finance to finalize implementation of the previously made contract.

“As predicted, the related construction sites and needed equipment for commencing the project will be provided within the next two months,” the Iranian minister said.

The total project costs 1.4 billion euro, according to the reports.

The power plant comprises four units, each with a capacity to produce 350 MW, reports say. It will have an output capacity of approximately 600 megawatts, sufficient to supply electricity to 150,000 homes.

According to an agreement signed in July 2016, Russia is expected to provide a loan to fund 85 percent of the construction costs, while the rest will be provided by Iran.

