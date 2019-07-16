  1. Economy
Hydroelectric power plant in NW Iran joins national grid

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – The first unit of Sardasht Hydroelectric Power Plant in Sardasht county, West Azarbaijan province, became operational on Tuesday, adding 50 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

Sardasht Hydroelectric Power Plant is designed in three units with a total capacity of 150 MW and will go in full swing by late summer.

Once fully operational, it is expected to generate 421 gigawatt-hours of electricity per year.

Some 60% of the plant’s equipment has been supplied by domestic producers and the rest has been imported from China.

The launch of Sardasht power plant will be in line with efforts to boost electricity generation from non-fossil fuel sources, such as hydropower, and reduce harmful emissions. Sardasht dam has a capacity of 380 million cubic meters of water.

Hydropower constitutes almost 15%, or about 12,000 MW of Iran’s total installed power capacity of 81,000 MW.

