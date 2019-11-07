  1. Politics
Vaezi:

Sanctions not prevented Iran from making progress

TEHRAN, Nov. 07 (MNA) – Chief of Staff of Iranian President Mahmoud Vaezi said that sanctions imposed by US against Iran has not prevented the country from progressing.

He made the remarks late on Wed. in a session of Administrative Council in Lamard, Fars province and said, “despite US sanctions imposed on the country, today, we can witness salient progresses in many fields and this does not mean that people have no problem.”

The conditions of sanctions caused more solidarity, unity and amity between people and government officials, he added.

He then placed special emphasis on maintaining and continuing national solidarity and unity in line with solving economic problems facing noble people of the country.

