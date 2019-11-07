Sanctions not prevented Iran from making progress

He made the remarks late on Wed. in a session of Administrative Council in Lamard, Fars province and said, “despite US sanctions imposed on the country, today, we can witness salient progresses in many fields and this does not mean that people have no problem.”

The conditions of sanctions caused more solidarity, unity and amity between people and government officials, he added.

He then placed special emphasis on maintaining and continuing national solidarity and unity in line with solving economic problems facing noble people of the country.

