Iran continuing nuclear program without stop: Salehi

On a visit to an under-construction national ion therapy center in Karaj, Alborz province next to the capital Tehran on Tuesday afternoon, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said that a hall to build centrifuges have been constructed by the nuclear agency which has the capability to produce 60 advanced centrifuges per day.

On the ion therapy center, the Iran nuclear chief hoped that the hospital would be inaugurated within next five years.

He pointed out that the work on building two nuclear power plants, which started two years ago with an estimated cost of $ 10 billion, will continue.

Salehi further rejected the claims that Iran stopped its nuclear industry after signing JCPOA, noting “I would like to explicitly tell the people that we will continue our movement towards fulfilling our nuclear objectives and we have never stopped and will never stop in the future.”

Elsewhere, he said that the nuclear agency used to produce 10 tons of uranium for years, while the volume amounted to 30 tons last year.

Salehi emphasized that production of uranium may increase to 50 tons if the current trend continues.

He further noted that Iran installed 20 IR6 centrifuges in the first month of this Iranian year (March 22-April 22, 2019) despite the Europeans’ protest.

