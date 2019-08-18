Iran has assembled about 20 IR6 centrifuges: nuclear chief

According to the head of ‘Velayee’ faction in the Iranian Parliament, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi made the remarks in a meeting with the lawmakers on Sunday.

The Velayaee Faction head, Hamidreza Hajibabaei quoted Salehi as saying in the today’s meeting that if Iran had left the JCPOA immediately after the US withdrawal, the Americans with the support of Europe would have been able to form a global coalition against Iran and would have revived all the previous UN resolutions.

The Iran nuclear chief added that the decisions that Iran has made so far in reaction to the US illegal withdrawal and lack of action on the part of other parties to make up for Iran’s losses are made by a committee dubbed the JCPOA Implementation Monitoring Board which was formed at the behest of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei in the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) after signing the accord.

Hajibabaei further cited Salehi as adding that Iran’s remaining in the nuclear deal did not allow the formation of the global coalition and has made the enemies acknowledge Iran’s power on the global stage.

“We have built a hall to assemble advanced and new centrifuges in which about 20 IR6 centrifuges have been already assembled. We have the capability to return to pre-JCPOA era and you will soon hear good news about Arak,” Salehi said.

The lawmaker further noted Salehi had said that the Iranian scientists at the atomic agency had made good progress in the field of nuclear propellers and that the volume of the enriched uranium had increased to 370 kg from 300 kg.

He also added that the Iranian young experts had been working on IR6 and IR7 types of centrifuges with work on IR8 centrifuges on their agenda.

