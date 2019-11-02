Police bust 954 kg of drugs in W Iran

Police Chief of Hamedan Province Second Brigadier General Bakhshali Kamrani Saleh made the announcement on Saturday, saying consignment was captured after a series of intelligence operations and during a battle between the antinarcotics force and a gang attempting to smuggle the drugs in the province.

The busted consignment contained 954 kilograms of opium, he said, adding that the criminals were also detained during the operations.

According to the police chief, last week some smugglers have been arrested and some cars have been seized, in addition to confiscation of 4 kilograms crystal and 5 kilograms heroin.

Some 4.5 tons of illegal drugs have been seized in Hamedan Province in the current Iranian year (started March 21).

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past four decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

