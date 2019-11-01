Iran’s VP calls on regional orgs. to band against US unilateralism

Jahangiri made the remarks upon arrival in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent on Friday to take part in the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Noting Iran’s keen interest to become a full member to the SCO, Jahangiri said “the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has vast potentials for economic, political and security cooperation among Member States.”

He maintained that global issues and global management can be settled through multilateralism, adding “regional organizations need to band together against the US’ unilateralism. The multilateral approach is what the world today needs to adopt.”

Jahangiri is accompanied by minister of road and urban development, and the minister of industry, mine and trade.

During his stay in Tashkent, Jahangiri will exchange in-depth views with the leaders of Uzbekistan, including Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, on bilateral relations and cooperation.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance. Iran, Afghanistan, Mongolia, and Belarus are observer states of the organization, while China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan are full members.

