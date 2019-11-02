Iran ready to ease visa policy for Kyrgyzstanis: Jagangiri

The meeting was held in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent on the sidelines of the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Jahangiri, in the meeting, pointed to the need to further cement ties between the two countries in different areas such as banking and tourism, noting that the two countries’ economies can complement each other.

He also said that Iran is ready to facilitate visa policy for Kyrgyz nationals who wish to visit Iran in a bid to expand ties between the two nations.

Religious, historical, and cultural commonalities between Kyrgyzstan and Iran can pave the ground for enhancing bilateral ties, said Jahangiri.

He also said that Iran’s access to the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman, as well as its infrastructure including railways, can be used as a way to transfer Kyrgyz goods to the world.

For his part, the Kyrgyz PM said that Iran has been among the first countries to recognize Kyrgyzstan’s independence and that bilateral ties have seen a growing trend since then.

He put the volume of bilateral trades between the two countries at $20 million, noting that this figure is not satisfying considering Iran’s great potentials in different sectors, including in oil and gas industry.

Abylgaziev said that Bishkek supports Iran’s accession to Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

