Iran's 1st VP calls for expansion of economic, trade ties with Uzbekistan

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Expressing gratitude for Uzbekistan’s hospitality, Jahangir voiced Iran’s readiness for improvement of transportation and transit ties with the country.

“Iran is inclined to supply its required goods via Uzbekistan, therefore, using the two countries’ national currencies in mutual transactions besides swapping goods, can increase bilateral trade from its current $300 million to higher levels,” Jahangiri said.

He also called for facilitation of visa issuance for the businessmen commuting between Iran and Uzbekistan as well as improvement of banking ties and establishment of direct flights between Tehran and Tashkent as measures to boost common trade ties.

The Uzbek PM, for his part, voiced his country's tendency for enhancing transportation ties with Iran and said Uzbekistan is inclined to use Iranian corridors for exports of its products to various parts of the world.

He also said that Iran-Uzbekistan joint committee will be formed in near future to support development of mutual relations.

Iranian First Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri left Tehran for Tashkent City of Uzbekistan on Friday, November 1 in order to attend the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a permanent intergovernmental international organization, the creation of which was announced on 15 June 2001 in Shanghai (China) by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

