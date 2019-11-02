Iran VP stresses need for multi-lateralism to solve world problems

The Iranian First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri made the remarks on a visit to the historical city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan on Saturday afternoon. He is the Central Asian country to represent Iran at the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of Governments (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which was held earlier today.

Speaking to reporters in Samarkand, Jahangiri said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was created for economic, political and security cooperation, adding that the SCO can play a crucial role in the region's economic future.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran's viewpoints on various issues were presented at the summit. He referred to the US unilateralism, noting that the Americans wrongly think the US is capable of managing the world on their own.

The vice president added that the Americans interfere in the affairs of different countries, but many countries around the world believe that the way to govern the world and solve the problems of the world and the challenges facing the international community is multilateralism and that everyone should be involved in the international decision-making process.

He also pointed out that in Today's SCO summit, the prime ministers in their speeches had brought up the issue of multilateralism as one of the main issues and that they had opposed unilateralism.

KI/IRN83539332