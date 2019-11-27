  1. Politics
27 November 2019 - 12:53

1st vice pres.:

Relying on academics, elites to resolve domestic issues

Relying on academics, elites to resolve domestic issues

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (MNA) – Iran’s First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri said that economic problems in the country can be settled through cooperation and collaboration of academics and elites.

Relying upon academics and elites in the country, suitable and proper strategies can be formulated to get rid of problems overshadowing the country in different political, economic and social fields.

He made the remarks in an expert-level session entitled “A Research Project for Promoting Social Capital” on Wed. and added, “strengthening social capital should be turned into a national issue.”

He went on to say that three branches of government, responsible organizations and all pillars of the Establishment should cooperate with each other to strengthen social capital and raise hope to the future of the country more than ever.”

Jahangiri also called on the Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei to put the subject of national dialogue, as the most important strategy for strengthening social capital, atop agenda.

MNA/4782148

News Code 152752

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News