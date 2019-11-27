Relying on academics, elites to resolve domestic issues

Relying upon academics and elites in the country, suitable and proper strategies can be formulated to get rid of problems overshadowing the country in different political, economic and social fields.

He made the remarks in an expert-level session entitled “A Research Project for Promoting Social Capital” on Wed. and added, “strengthening social capital should be turned into a national issue.”

He went on to say that three branches of government, responsible organizations and all pillars of the Establishment should cooperate with each other to strengthen social capital and raise hope to the future of the country more than ever.”

Jahangiri also called on the Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei to put the subject of national dialogue, as the most important strategy for strengthening social capital, atop agenda.

